Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southwest Gas Holdings, UNITIL and CenterPoint Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL), and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 6/2/25, UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/30/25, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/12/25. As a percentage of SWX's recent stock price of $69.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when SWX shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for UTL to open 0.82% lower in price and for CNP to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWX, UTL, and CNP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.55% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., 3.28% for UNITIL Corp, and 2.39% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are currently down about 7.8%, UNITIL Corp shares are down about 3.3%, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

