Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southwest Gas Holdings, Middlesex Water and Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/3/25, Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/3/25, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.676 on 3/1/25. As a percentage of SWX's recent stock price of $78.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when SWX shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for MSEX to open 0.67% lower in price and for BKH to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWX, MSEX, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.17% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., 2.68% for Middlesex Water Co., and 4.48% for Black Hills Corporation.

In Friday trading, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Middlesex Water Co. shares are up about 1.2%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

