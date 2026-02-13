Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southwest Gas Holdings, Fortis and Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/2/26, Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 3/1/26, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.703 on 3/1/26. As a percentage of SWX's recent stock price of $87.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when SWX shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.14% lower in price and for BKH to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWX, FTS, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., 4.56% for Fortis Inc, and 3.84% for Black Hills Corporation.

In Friday trading, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Fortis Inc shares are up about 2.9%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

