Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southwest Airlines, Vishay Intertechnology and Franco-Nevada

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/26, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH), and Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southwest Airlines Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/2/26, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/26/26, and Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/26/26. As a percentage of LUV's recent stock price of $43.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Southwest Airlines Co to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when LUV shares open for trading on 3/12/26. Similarly, investors should look for VSH to open 0.60% lower in price and for FNV to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LUV, VSH, and FNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV):



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH):



Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Southwest Airlines Co, 2.38% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., and 0.67% for Franco-Nevada Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently up about 3.5%, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Franco-Nevada Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

