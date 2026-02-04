Ex-Dividend Reminder: SouthState Bank, Synchrony Financial and Federated Hermes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/26, SouthState Bank Corp (Symbol: SSB), Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), and Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SouthState Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/13/26, Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/17/26, and Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/13/26. As a percentage of SSB's recent stock price of $103.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of SouthState Bank Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when SSB shares open for trading on 2/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for SYF to open 0.41% lower in price and for FHI to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSB, SYF, and FHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SouthState Bank Corp (Symbol: SSB):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for SouthState Bank Corp, 1.62% for Synchrony Financial, and 2.58% for Federated Hermes Inc.

In Wednesday trading, SouthState Bank Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Synchrony Financial shares are up about 0.5%, and Federated Hermes Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

