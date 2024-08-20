Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southside Bancshares, Applied Materials and Cogent Communications Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/24, Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/5/24, Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/12/24, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.985 on 9/6/24. As a percentage of SBSI's recent stock price of $32.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when SBSI shares open for trading on 8/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for AMAT to open 0.19% lower in price and for CCOI to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBSI, AMAT, and CCOI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.40% for Southside Bancshares, Inc., 0.76% for Applied Materials, Inc., and 5.20% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are up about 1.5%, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.