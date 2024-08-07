Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southern Copper, Howmet Aerospace and Energy Transfer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), and Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southern Copper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/26/24, Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 8/26/24, and Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/19/24. As a percentage of SCCO's recent stock price of $99.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Southern Copper Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when SCCO shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for HWM to open 0.09% lower in price and for ET to open 2.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCCO, HWM, and ET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO):



Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for Southern Copper Corp, 0.36% for Howmet Aerospace Inc, and 8.01% for Energy Transfer LP.

In Wednesday trading, Southern Copper Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are up about 2.7%, and Energy Transfer LP shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CWEN

 VLP Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.