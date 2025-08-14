Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southern, Constellation Energy Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/25, Southern Company (Symbol: SO), Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 9/8/25, Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3878 on 9/5/25, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.676 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of SO's recent stock price of $94.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Southern Company to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when SO shares open for trading on 8/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for CEG to open 0.12% lower in price and for BKH to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SO, CEG, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.12% for Southern Company, 0.47% for Constellation Energy Corp, and 4.40% for Black Hills Corporation.

In Thursday trading, Southern Company shares are currently up about 0.9%, Constellation Energy Corp shares are off about 3.2%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

