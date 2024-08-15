Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southern, Black Hills and Bio-Techne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/24, Southern Company (Symbol: SO), Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH), and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/6/24, Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/1/24, and Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of SO's recent stock price of $87.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Southern Company to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when SO shares open for trading on 8/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for BKH to open 1.13% lower in price and for TECH to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SO, BKH, and TECH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.30% for Southern Company, 4.53% for Black Hills Corporation, and 0.44% for Bio-Techne Corp.

In Thursday trading, Southern Company shares are currently trading flat, Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 0.5%, and Bio-Techne Corp shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

