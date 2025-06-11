Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sonic Automotive, Travel + Leisure and Dick's Sporting Goods

June 11, 2025 — 11:57 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH), Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sonic Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/15/25, Travel + Leisure Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 6/30/25, and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.2125 on 6/27/25. As a percentage of SAH's recent stock price of $76.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when SAH shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for TNL to open 1.11% lower in price and for DKS to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAH, TNL, and DKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH):

SAH+Dividend+History+Chart

Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL):

TNL+Dividend+History+Chart

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS):

DKS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Sonic Automotive, Inc., 4.43% for Travel + Leisure Co, and 2.65% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Travel + Leisure Co shares are up about 1.2%, and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

