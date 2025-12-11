Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sonic Automotive, Macy's and UGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH), Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sonic Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 1/15/26, Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1824 on 1/2/26, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 1/1/26. As a percentage of SAH's recent stock price of $66.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when SAH shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for M to open 0.78% lower in price and for UGI to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAH, M, and UGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH):



Macy's Inc (Symbol: M):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.28% for Sonic Automotive, Inc., 3.14% for Macy's Inc, and 3.99% for UGI Corp..

In Thursday trading, Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are currently up about 2%, Macy's Inc shares are up about 3.1%, and UGI Corp. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

