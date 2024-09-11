Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sonic Automotive, ADT and Boyd Gaming

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH), ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), and Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sonic Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/15/24, ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 10/4/24, and Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of SAH's recent stock price of $54.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when SAH shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for ADT to open 0.78% lower in price and for BYD to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAH, ADT, and BYD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH):



ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Sonic Automotive, Inc., 3.12% for ADT Inc, and 1.15% for Boyd Gaming Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are currently off about 5.7%, ADT Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

