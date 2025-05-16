Ex-Dividend Reminder: Snap-On, Pan American Silver and Louisiana-Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/25, Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.14 on 6/10/25, Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/2/25, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/3/25. As a percentage of SNA's recent stock price of $327.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Snap-On, Inc. to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when SNA shares open for trading on 5/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for PAAS to open 0.44% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNA, PAAS, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for Snap-On, Inc., 1.75% for Pan American Silver Corp, and 1.20% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

In Friday trading, Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Pan American Silver Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

