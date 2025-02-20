Ex-Dividend Reminder: Snap-On, HNI and Warrior Met Coal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/25, Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI), and Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.14 on 3/10/25, HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/5/25, and Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/3/25. As a percentage of SNA's recent stock price of $342.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Snap-On, Inc. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when SNA shares open for trading on 2/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for HNI to open 0.67% lower in price and for HCC to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNA, HNI, and HCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.50% for Snap-On, Inc., 2.69% for HNI Corp, and 0.64% for Warrior Met Coal Inc.

In Thursday trading, Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, HNI Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.