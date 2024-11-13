Ex-Dividend Reminder: Smurfit Westrock, Honeywell International and MGP Ingredients

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW), Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), and MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Smurfit Westrock plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 12/18/24, Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 12/6/24, and MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of SW's recent stock price of $50.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Smurfit Westrock plc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when SW shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for HON to open 0.48% lower in price and for MGPI to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SW, HON, and MGPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW):



Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Smurfit Westrock plc, 1.93% for Honeywell International Inc, and 0.94% for MGP Ingredients Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Smurfit Westrock plc shares are currently off about 3.1%, Honeywell International Inc shares are up about 3.9%, and MGP Ingredients Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

