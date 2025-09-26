Ex-Dividend Reminder: SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Chimera Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc (Symbol: SMA), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR), and Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1315 on 10/15/25, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/15/25, and Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/31/25. As a percentage of SMA's recent stock price of $36.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when SMA shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for XHR to open 0.98% lower in price and for CIM to open 2.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SMA, XHR, and CIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc (Symbol: SMA):



Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR):



Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.35% for SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc, 3.93% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 10.83% for Chimera Investment Corp.

In Friday trading, SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are off about 1%, and Chimera Investment Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.