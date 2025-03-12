News & Insights

Markets
SLRC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Slr Investment, Hanover Insurance Group and Urban Edge Properties

March 12, 2025 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Slr Investment Corp (Symbol: SLRC), Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG), and Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Slr Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 3/28/25, Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 3/28/25, and Urban Edge Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of SLRC's recent stock price of $17.26, this dividend works out to approximately 2.38%, so look for shares of Slr Investment Corp to trade 2.38% lower — all else being equal — when SLRC shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for THG to open 0.55% lower in price and for UE to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLRC, THG, and UE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Slr Investment Corp (Symbol: SLRC):

SLRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):

THG+Dividend+History+Chart

Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE):

UE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.50% for Slr Investment Corp, 2.18% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc, and 3.98% for Urban Edge Properties.

In Wednesday trading, Slr Investment Corp shares are currently off about 2.8%, Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Urban Edge Properties shares are down about 2.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding BBEP
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CPRJ
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DFEB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding BBEP-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CPRJ-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DFEB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLRC
THG
UE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.