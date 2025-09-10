Ex-Dividend Reminder: Slr Investment, Hanover Insurance Group and Community Financial System

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/25, Slr Investment Corp (Symbol: SLRC), Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG), and Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Slr Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 9/26/25, Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/26/25, and Community Financial System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 10/10/25. As a percentage of SLRC's recent stock price of $16.69, this dividend works out to approximately 2.46%, so look for shares of Slr Investment Corp to trade 2.46% lower — all else being equal — when SLRC shares open for trading on 9/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for THG to open 0.50% lower in price and for CBU to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLRC, THG, and CBU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Slr Investment Corp (Symbol: SLRC):



Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.83% for Slr Investment Corp, 2.01% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc, and 3.18% for Community Financial System Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Slr Investment Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Community Financial System Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

