Ex-Dividend Reminder: SLM, First Merchants and Hancock Whitney

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/24, SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME), and Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/16/24, First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/20/24, and Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of SLM's recent stock price of $26.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of SLM Corp. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when SLM shares open for trading on 12/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for FRME to open 0.80% lower in price and for HWC to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLM, FRME, and HWC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):



Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for SLM Corp., 3.20% for First Merchants Corp, and 2.69% for Hancock Whitney Corp.

In Tuesday trading, SLM Corp. shares are currently off about 3%, First Merchants Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Hancock Whitney Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETN Stock Predictions

 LIFE Price Target

 Institutional Holders of EVGO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.