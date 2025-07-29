Ex-Dividend Reminder: SL Green Realty, Virtus Investment Partners and NNN REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/25, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS), and NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2575 on 8/15/25, Virtus Investment Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 8/15/25, and NNN REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of SLG's recent stock price of $58.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of SL Green Realty Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when SLG shares open for trading on 7/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for VRTS to open 1.16% lower in price and for NNN to open 1.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLG, VRTS, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS):



NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.28% for SL Green Realty Corp, 4.64% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc, and 5.70% for NNN REIT Inc.

In Tuesday trading, SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently down about 3.5%, Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are down about 1.8%, and NNN REIT Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

