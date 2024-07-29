Ex-Dividend Reminder: SL Green Realty, Texas Instruments and Entegris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/24, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), and Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.25 on 8/15/24, Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 8/13/24, and Entegris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/21/24. As a percentage of SLG's recent stock price of $64.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of SL Green Realty Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when SLG shares open for trading on 7/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for TXN to open 0.64% lower in price and for ENTG to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLG, TXN, and ENTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.64% for SL Green Realty Corp, 2.57% for Texas Instruments Inc., and 0.32% for Entegris Inc.

In Monday trading, SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently up about 2.3%, Texas Instruments Inc. shares are up about 2.5%, and Entegris Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

