Ex-Dividend Reminder: SL Green Realty, Apple Hospitality REIT and Agree Realty

October 29, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/24, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.25 on 11/15/24, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 11/15/24, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.253 on 11/14/24. As a percentage of SLG's recent stock price of $76.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of SL Green Realty Corp to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when SLG shares open for trading on 10/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.53% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLG, APLE, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):

SLG+Dividend+History+Chart

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):

APLE+Dividend+History+Chart

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):

ADC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for SL Green Realty Corp, 6.36% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 4.08% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Tuesday trading, SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

