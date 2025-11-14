Ex-Dividend Reminder: Skyworks Solutions, Landstar System and Natural Resource Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/25, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 12/9/25, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/9/25, and Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 11/25/25. As a percentage of SWKS's recent stock price of $68.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when SWKS shares open for trading on 11/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.31% lower in price and for NRP to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWKS, LSTR, and NRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.17% for Skyworks Solutions Inc, 1.25% for Landstar System, Inc., and 2.90% for Natural Resource Partners LP.

In Friday trading, Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are off about 1.9%, and Natural Resource Partners LP shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.