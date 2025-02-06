Ex-Dividend Reminder: SJW Group, Entergy and Essential Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/25, SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/3/25, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/3/25, and Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3255 on 3/3/25. As a percentage of SJW's recent stock price of $52.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of SJW Group to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when SJW shares open for trading on 2/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.73% lower in price and for WTRG to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJW, ETR, and WTRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SJW Group (Symbol: SJW):



Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.23% for SJW Group, 2.91% for Entergy Corp, and 3.69% for Essential Utilities Inc.

In Thursday trading, SJW Group shares are currently up about 0.6%, Entergy Corp shares are up about 1%, and Essential Utilities Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

