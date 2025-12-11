Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Valley National Bancorp and Stewart Information Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), and Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 12/31/25, Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 1/2/26, and Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 12/30/25. As a percentage of TSLX's recent stock price of $22.77, this dividend works out to approximately 2.02%, so look for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc to trade 2.02% lower — all else being equal — when TSLX shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for VLY to open 0.93% lower in price and for STC to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSLX, VLY, and STC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX):



Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):



Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.08% for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, 3.72% for Valley National Bancorp, and 2.85% for Stewart Information Services Corp.

In Thursday trading, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Valley National Bancorp shares are up about 3.1%, and Stewart Information Services Corp shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.