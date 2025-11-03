Ex-Dividend Reminder: SiriusXM Holdings, Idacorp and Amalgamated Financial

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/25, SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), and Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SiriusXM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/21/25, Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 12/1/25, and Amalgamated Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 11/20/25. As a percentage of SIRI's recent stock price of $21.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of SiriusXM Holdings Inc to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when SIRI shares open for trading on 11/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for IDA to open 0.68% lower in price and for AMAL to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.98% for SiriusXM Holdings Inc, 2.73% for Idacorp Inc, and 2.05% for Amalgamated Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, SiriusXM Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 6.5%, Idacorp Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and Amalgamated Financial Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

