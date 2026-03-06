Markets
SPG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Simon Property Group, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and Lpl Financial Holdings

March 06, 2026 — 10:30 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.20 on 3/31/26, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 3/31/26, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/24/26. As a percentage of SPG's recent stock price of $201.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when SPG shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.69% lower in price and for LPLA to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPG, PTA, and LPLA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):

SPG+Dividend+History+Chart

Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):

PTA+Dividend+History+Chart

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):

LPLA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.38% for Simon Property Group, Inc., 8.25% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 0.38% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 1%, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are down about 0.8%, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RL Price Target
 Funds Holding RB
 Costco Wholesale shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RL Price Target-> Funds Holding RB-> Costco Wholesale shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPG
PTA
LPLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.