Ex-Dividend Reminder: Simmons First National, American Tower and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 7/1/25, American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 7/11/25, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of SFNC's recent stock price of $19.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Simmons First National Corp to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when SFNC shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMT to open 0.79% lower in price and for SBCF to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SFNC, AMT, and SBCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.41% for Simmons First National Corp, 3.17% for American Tower Corp, and 2.71% for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida.

In Wednesday trading, Simmons First National Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, American Tower Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are up about 1% on the day.

