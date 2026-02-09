Ex-Dividend Reminder: Silicon Motion Technology, Willis Lease Finance and United Rentals

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/26, Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO), Willis Lease Finance Corp. (Symbol: WLFC), and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/26/26, Willis Lease Finance Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/20/26, and United Rentals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.97 on 2/25/26. As a percentage of SIMO's recent stock price of $128.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when SIMO shares open for trading on 2/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for WLFC to open 0.20% lower in price and for URI to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SIMO, WLFC, and URI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO):

SIMO+Dividend+History+Chart

Willis Lease Finance Corp. (Symbol: WLFC):

WLFC+Dividend+History+Chart

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI):

URI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp, 0.80% for Willis Lease Finance Corp., and 0.88% for United Rentals Inc.

In Monday trading, Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Willis Lease Finance Corp. shares are up about 3.3%, and United Rentals Inc shares are up about 6.1% on the day.

