Ex-Dividend Reminder: Silgan Holdings, UFP Industries and Ball

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), and Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/25, UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/15/25, and Ball Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of SLGN's recent stock price of $39.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Silgan Holdings Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when SLGN shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for UFPI to open 0.37% lower in price and for BALL to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLGN, UFPI, and BALL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN):



UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):



Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Silgan Holdings Inc, 1.50% for UFP Industries Inc, and 1.61% for Ball Corp.

In Friday trading, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, UFP Industries Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Ball Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TGAA market cap history

 WING Price Target

 KNSY Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.