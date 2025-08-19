Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sila Realty Trust, Wheaton Precious Metals and Centerra Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/25, Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), and Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/4/25, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 9/4/25, and Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/4/25. As a percentage of SILA's recent stock price of $24.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of Sila Realty Trust Inc to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when SILA shares open for trading on 8/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for WPM to open 0.18% lower in price and for CGAU to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SILA, WPM, and CGAU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):



Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.58% for Sila Realty Trust Inc, 0.71% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, and 3.84% for Centerra Gold Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are off about 1%, and Centerra Gold Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman

 INDV Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.