Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sherwin-Williams, International Paper and Magna International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), and Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 12/5/25, International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 12/16/25, and Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of SHW's recent stock price of $345.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Sherwin-Williams Co to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when SHW shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for IP to open 1.20% lower in price and for MGA to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHW, IP, and MGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for Sherwin-Williams Co, 4.81% for International Paper Co, and 3.89% for Magna International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently up about 0.7%, International Paper Co shares are up about 1.5%, and Magna International Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

