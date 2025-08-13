Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sherwin-Williams, CF Industries Holdings and Enbridge

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), and Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 9/5/25, CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/29/25, and Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9425 on 9/1/25. As a percentage of SHW's recent stock price of $358.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Sherwin-Williams Co to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when SHW shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for CF to open 0.60% lower in price and for ENB to open 1.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHW, CF, and ENB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Sherwin-Williams Co, 2.41% for CF Industries Holdings Inc, and 7.97% for Enbridge Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently up about 1%, CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Enbridge Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

