Ex-Dividend Reminder: ServisFirst Bancshares, Fulton Financial and Raymond James Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/24, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT), and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/8/24, Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 10/15/24, and Raymond James Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of SFBS's recent stock price of $78.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when SFBS shares open for trading on 10/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for FULT to open 0.95% lower in price and for RJF to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SFBS, FULT, and RJF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS):



Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.52% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc, 3.79% for Fulton Financial Corp., and 1.47% for Raymond James Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Fulton Financial Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Raymond James Financial Inc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

