Ex-Dividend Reminder: Service Properties Trust, Graco and Caterpillar

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/22/24, Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC), Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG), and Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Service Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/15/24, Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 8/7/24, and Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.41 on 8/20/24. As a percentage of SVC's recent stock price of $6.10, this dividend works out to approximately 3.28%, so look for shares of Service Properties Trust to trade 3.28% lower — all else being equal — when SVC shares open for trading on 7/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for GGG to open 0.30% lower in price and for CAT to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SVC, GGG, and CAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC):



Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.11% for Service Properties Trust, 1.22% for Graco Inc, and 1.58% for Caterpillar Inc..

In Thursday trading, Service Properties Trust shares are currently up about 3.6%, Graco Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Caterpillar Inc. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

