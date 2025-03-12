Ex-Dividend Reminder: Service Corp. International, Meta Platforms and NorthWestern Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI), Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), and NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Service Corp. International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/31/25, Meta Platforms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 3/26/25, and NorthWestern Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of SCI's recent stock price of $79.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Service Corp. International to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when SCI shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for META to open 0.09% lower in price and for NWE to open 1.19% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SCI, META, and NWE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI):



Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META):



NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Service Corp. International, 0.35% for Meta Platforms Inc, and 4.77% for NorthWestern Energy Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Service Corp. International shares are currently down about 5%, Meta Platforms Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and NorthWestern Energy Group Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

