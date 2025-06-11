Ex-Dividend Reminder: Service Corp. International, Dominos Pizza and Camping World Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI), Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), and Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Service Corp. International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/30/25, Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.74 on 6/30/25, and Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/27/25. As a percentage of SCI's recent stock price of $79.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Service Corp. International to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when SCI shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for DPZ to open 0.38% lower in price and for CWH to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SCI, DPZ, and CWH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Service Corp. International, 1.53% for Dominos Pizza Inc., and 2.69% for Camping World Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Service Corp. International shares are currently down about 0.1%, Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are off about 2.7%, and Camping World Holdings Inc shares are up about 4% on the day.

