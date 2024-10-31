Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensient Technologies, Baker Hughes and Cheniere Energy Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/24, Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), and Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/2/24, Baker Hughes Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 11/14/24, and Cheniere Energy Partners L P will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 11/14/24. As a percentage of SXT's recent stock price of $77.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when SXT shares open for trading on 11/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for BKR to open 0.56% lower in price and for CQP to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXT, BKR, and CQP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR):



Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.12% for Sensient Technologies Corp., 2.24% for Baker Hughes Company, and 0.28% for Cheniere Energy Partners L P.

In Thursday trading, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently down about 1.4%, Baker Hughes Company shares are up about 1.1%, and Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio

 Institutional Holders of YCB

 Funds Holding DFAR



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.