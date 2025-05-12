Markets
ST

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensata Technologies Holding, Kenvue and Target

May 12, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/25, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE), and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/28/25, Kenvue Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 5/28/25, and Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 6/1/25. As a percentage of ST's recent stock price of $25.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ST shares open for trading on 5/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for KVUE to open 0.84% lower in price and for TGT to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ST, KVUE, and TGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):

ST+Dividend+History+Chart

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE):

KVUE+Dividend+History+Chart

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):

TGT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, 3.36% for Kenvue Inc, and 4.65% for Target Corp.

In Monday trading, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently up about 13.8%, Kenvue Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Target Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 HCM Options Chain
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding OKE
 OBAS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HCM Options Chain-> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding OKE-> OBAS market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ST
KVUE
TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.