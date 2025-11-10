Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensata Technologies Holding, Fresh Del Monte Produce and Pool

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/25, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/26/25, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/5/25, and Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 11/26/25. As a percentage of ST's recent stock price of $31.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when ST shares open for trading on 11/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for FDP to open 0.80% lower in price and for POOL to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ST, FDP, and POOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):



Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):



Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.55% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, 3.22% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., and 1.98% for Pool Corp.

In Monday trading, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently up about 1%, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are up about 2.1%, and Pool Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

