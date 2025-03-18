Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sempra, Synovus Financial and VICI Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/20/25, Sempra (Symbol: SRE), Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), and VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.645 on 4/15/25, Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 4/1/25, and VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4325 on 4/3/25. As a percentage of SRE's recent stock price of $71.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Sempra to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when SRE shares open for trading on 3/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for SNV to open 0.84% lower in price and for VICI to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRE, SNV, and VICI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sempra (Symbol: SRE):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.63% for Sempra, 3.36% for Synovus Financial Corp, and 5.32% for VICI Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sempra shares are currently up about 1.2%, Synovus Financial Corp shares are up about 1.6%, and VICI Properties Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

