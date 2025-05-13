Ex-Dividend Reminder: Select Medical Holdings, LeMaitre Vascular and Selective Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM), LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), and Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Select Medical Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 5/29/25, LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/29/25, and Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/2/25. As a percentage of SEM's recent stock price of $15.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Select Medical Holdings Corp to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when SEM shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for LMAT to open 0.24% lower in price and for SIGI to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SEM, LMAT, and SIGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM):



LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.64% for Select Medical Holdings Corp, 0.97% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc, and 1.68% for Selective Insurance Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 2.1%, LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are up about 2.7%, and Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CGSD Videos

 XLRN Price Target

 WMT Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.