Ex-Dividend Reminder: Select Medical Holdings, Houlihan Lokey and M & T Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM), Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI), and M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Select Medical Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/13/25, Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 3/15/25, and M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of SEM's recent stock price of $18.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Select Medical Holdings Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when SEM shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for HLI to open 0.33% lower in price and for MTB to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEM, HLI, and MTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM):



Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for Select Medical Holdings Corp, 1.34% for Houlihan Lokey Inc, and 2.85% for M & T Bank Corp.

In Thursday trading, Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are currently off about 3.5%, Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and M & T Bank Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling

 FVC Videos

 LTN YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.