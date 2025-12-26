Ex-Dividend Reminder: SEI Investments, InvenTrust Properties and American Tower

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/25, SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC), InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT), and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SEI Investments Company will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.52 on 1/12/26, InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2377 on 1/15/26, and American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 2/2/26. As a percentage of SEIC's recent stock price of $85.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of SEI Investments Company to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when SEIC shares open for trading on 12/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for IVT to open 0.83% lower in price and for AMT to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SEIC, IVT, and AMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC):

SEIC+Dividend+History+Chart

InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):

IVT+Dividend+History+Chart

American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):

AMT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for SEI Investments Company, 3.31% for InvenTrust Properties Corp, and 3.89% for American Tower Corp.

In Friday trading, SEI Investments Company shares are currently down about 0.9%, InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and American Tower Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

