Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sealed Air, Worthington Steel and Ovintiv

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS), and Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/27/24, Worthington Steel Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/27/24, and Ovintiv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of SEE's recent stock price of $33.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Sealed Air Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when SEE shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for WS to open 0.52% lower in price and for OVV to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEE, WS, and OVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):



Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS):



Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for Sealed Air Corp, 2.07% for Worthington Steel Inc, and 3.11% for Ovintiv Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sealed Air Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Worthington Steel Inc shares are down about 4.6%, and Ovintiv Inc shares are off about 4.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.