Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sealed Air, Worthington Steel and Albemarle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/25, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS), and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/26/25, Worthington Steel Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/26/25, and Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of SEE's recent stock price of $33.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Sealed Air Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when SEE shares open for trading on 9/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for WS to open 0.52% lower in price and for ALB to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEE, WS, and ALB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):



Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS):



Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for Sealed Air Corp, 2.07% for Worthington Steel Inc, and 2.23% for Albemarle Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Sealed Air Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Worthington Steel Inc shares are off about 3.2%, and Albemarle Corp. shares are off about 11.5% on the day.

