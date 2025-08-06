Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seaboard, SiriusXM Holdings and Lithia Motors

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/25, Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), and Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 8/18/25, SiriusXM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/27/25, and Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/22/25. As a percentage of SEB's recent stock price of $3483.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Seaboard Corp. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when SEB shares open for trading on 8/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for SIRI to open 1.24% lower in price and for LAD to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEB, SIRI, and LAD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI):

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.26% for Seaboard Corp., 4.97% for SiriusXM Holdings Inc, and 0.74% for Lithia Motors Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Seaboard Corp. shares are currently up about 3%, SiriusXM Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Lithia Motors Inc shares are up about 4.7% on the day.

