Ex-Dividend Reminder: Scorpio Tankers, Ingersoll Rand and Cintas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR), and Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/13/24, Ingersoll Rand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 9/5/24, and Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.56 on 9/3/24. As a percentage of STNG's recent stock price of $74.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when STNG shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for IR to open 0.02% lower in price and for CTAS to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STNG, IR, and CTAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR):



Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for Scorpio Tankers Inc, 0.09% for Ingersoll Rand Inc, and 0.82% for Cintas Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Cintas Corporation shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

