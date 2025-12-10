Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Schneider National, Avient and Albemarle

December 10, 2025 — 10:40 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/25, Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT), and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 1/12/26, Avient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/7/26, and Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of SNDR's recent stock price of $25.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Schneider National Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when SNDR shares open for trading on 12/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for AVNT to open 0.91% lower in price and for ALB to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNDR, AVNT, and ALB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):

Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT):

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Schneider National Inc, 3.64% for Avient Corp, and 1.25% for Albemarle Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Schneider National Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Avient Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Albemarle Corp. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

