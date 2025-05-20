Ex-Dividend Reminder: SBA Communications, Cogent Communications Holdings and Microchip Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/25, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.11 on 6/17/25, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 6/6/25, and Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 6/5/25. As a percentage of SBAC's recent stock price of $235.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of SBA Communications Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when SBAC shares open for trading on 5/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCOI to open 2.02% lower in price and for MCHP to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBAC, CCOI, and MCHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.89% for SBA Communications Corp, 8.10% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., and 3.00% for Microchip Technology Inc.

In Tuesday trading, SBA Communications Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 1.4%, and Microchip Technology Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

